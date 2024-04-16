“Dare to be one – osare essere uno” è il titolo del Convegno dei Vescovi di varie Chiese, amici del Movimento dei Focolari, che si è svolto dal 27 febbraio al 1° marzo ad Augsburg. L’incontro ricordava anche un importante anniversario nel cammino della riconciliazione: proprio ad Augsburg 25 anni fa, la firma della storica Dichiarazione Congiunta sulla Giustificazione.
