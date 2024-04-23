In una dimensione frammentata e divisa come quella nella quale viviamo, spesso siamo chiamati a dirigerci verso un altrove ignoto, verso le periferie; siamo chiamati ad “uscire”, anche da noi stessi a volte, per entrare nelle ferite di questa umanità. È la testimonianza che ci arriva dal quartiere di Yungay, a Santiago del Cile.
