Regno Unito: non solo Brexit


Siamo andati in Gran Bretagna a pochi giorni della Brexit, l’uscita del Regno Unito dall’Unione Europea. Abbiamo incontrato molte persone, anche della comunità dei Focolari, per capire cos’è successo e quali sono le loro speranze.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *