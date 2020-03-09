Italia, Roma: In viaggio nel Carisma dell’unità


Continua il viaggio di Paolo Balduzzi nella storia di Chiara e dei Focolari. Questa volta fa tappa a Roma dove Chiara ha incontrato Igino Giordani, primo co-fondatore, aprendo con lui il carisma all’ecumenismo, alla politica, alle mille realizzazioni sociali e civili che sono nate.

  • ” QUÉ DECIR…DÉ FOCO ”
    SÓLO…GRAZIE…POR ÉSE FUEGO…QUÉ NOS TRANSMITIÓ…”
    LA UNIDAD….CON FOCO….SIEMPRE…UNO.
    UNO PER SEMPRE….PIDE..TAMBIÉN ,POR MÍ…YA QUÉ CHIARA…TÉ MÉ ENCOMENDÓ…CÓMO ” PROTECTOR ”

