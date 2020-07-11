In dialogo con Maria Voce (Emmaus) e Jesús Morán


Il dialogo interreligioso di Chiara Lubich – dice Maria Voce, Presidente dei Focolari – è stata una vera profezia che adesso si sta realizzando come una risposta concreta ai bisogni dell’umanità”.
Il Copresidente Jesús Morán spiega come l’etica della cura sia alla base del nuovo Pathway che sarà lanciato il 20 giugno 2020 dai giovani dei Focolari.

