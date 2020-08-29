Afghanistan e Italia – Sher Khan: un pilastro del mondo unito


Il coronavirus continua a portarsi via mille “storie” come quella di Sher Khan. Anche se la sua continua a vivere in una eredità – la fratellanza – e in tanti amici come Marta e Javed. A cura di Anita Martinez e Dalma Tímár.

