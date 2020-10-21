Coraggio! I 100 anni di Danilo Zanzucchi


L’11 agosto scorso abbiamo festeggiato i 100 anni di Danilo Zanzucchi. Con la moglie Anna Maria sono stati per oltre 40 anni responsabili del Movimento Famiglie Nuove. La loro è una storia ricchissima, una storia di amore dato, ricevuto, generato. Siamo andati a trovarli a casa loro, a Grottaferrata…

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *