Coraggio! I 100 anni di Danilo Zanzucchi

L’11 agosto scorso abbiamo festeggiato i 100 anni di Danilo Zanzucchi. Con la moglie Anna Maria sono stati per oltre 40 anni responsabili del Movimento Famiglie Nuove. La loro è una storia ricchissima, una storia di amore dato, ricevuto, generato. Siamo andati a trovarli a casa loro, a Grottaferrata…
