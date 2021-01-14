Global Compact on Education


Il 15 ottobre 2020 Papa Francesco lancia un forte, rinnovato allarme per l’aggravarsi del divario educativo mondiale. Solo un’alleanza tra tutte le componenti della società può generare un cambiamento di rotta dell’umanità verso la pace e la fraternità: nasce per questo il GLOBAL COMPACT ON EDUCATION – un patto educativo mondiale.

