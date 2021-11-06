L’audacia dell’unità – Convegno di Vescovi di varie Chiese


181 Vescovi amici dei Focolari di 45 Paesi del mondo e di 70 Chiese e comunità ecclesiali hanno partecipato, in presenza e via zoom, al convegno “Dare to be one. The gift of unity in a divided world” svoltosi dal 23 al 25 settembre 2021. La genesi ed il significato di questo incontro attraverso le interviste a cinque dei Vescovi partecipanti.

