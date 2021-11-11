Brasile: Scambiare la fame con un fiore


Lo scorso 8 maggio 2021 ad un semaforo nella città di Porto Alegre (Brasile), Lorenzo (24 anni) e sua mamma, Themis, hanno visto un povero con un cartello: “Ho fame, aiutami”. E’ così che è nato il progetto “Troque-a-fome-por-flor” (Scambiare la fame con un fiore). Ne è nata una rete di fiorai e volontari che dà lavoro, ad oggi, a più di 70 persone e che si sta anche diffondendo in altre città del Brasile.

