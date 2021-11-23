Afghanistan: Un’amicizia che salva la vita

A partire dall’accoglienza di un gruppo di afghani in una struttura del Movimento dei Focolari in Italia, il racconto dell’amicizia che ha reso possibile il loro arrivo. L’amicizia tra Costanza Quatriglio, regista italiana e due attori afgani, Basir Ahang e Mohammad Jan, che sono di etnia Hazara, da molti anni vittima di persecuzioni.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
No comment