Afghanistan: Un’amicizia che salva la vita


A partire dall’accoglienza di un gruppo di afghani in una struttura del Movimento dei Focolari in Italia, il racconto dell’amicizia che ha reso possibile il loro arrivo. L’amicizia tra Costanza Quatriglio, regista italiana e due attori afgani, Basir Ahang e Mohammad Jan, che sono di etnia Hazara, da molti anni vittima di persecuzioni.

