AMAZZONIA | Un percorso che inizia

©CSC Audiovisivi


A Parintins, nel cuore della foresta amazzonica, parte il progetto “Proteggere l’infanzia e l’adolescenza” per la prevenzione delle violenze sui minori, indirizzato a ragazzi, genitori, educatori, insegnanti.

