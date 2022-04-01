Educa è un progetto che ha offerto a 25 giovani del Guatemala una formazione informatica per la programmazione e la realizzazione di pagine web. Tra i borsisti alcuni provengono da etnie indigene e vogliono mettere le capacità tecniche acquisite, al servizio, in particolare, delle donne delle loro comunità. L’obiettivo è valorizzare la loro cultura e aiutare le donne ad eccellere, per fare in modo che vi siano opportunità uguali per tutti.
