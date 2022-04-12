Il Rettore della Pontificia Università Lateranense (Roma) e docente di Diritto Internazionale, afferma che non esiste e non può esistere una guerra “giusta”. Niente può giustificare un conflitto armato. La pace è qualcosa che dobbiamo costruire singolarmente e insieme. Dobbiamo tenere il cuore dilatato sul mondo intero; non dimenticare nessun conflitto e agire per dare il nostro contributo alla pace a tutti i livelli.

