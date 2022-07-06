La pace è una scelta. È questo il messaggio che porta con sé “We Choose Peace” (© Gen Verde), il nuovo brano del Gen Verde. Il complesso internazionale ce ne racconta la genesi insieme a Naya, una delle giovani che hanno partecipato al videoclip. 

