La pace è una scelta. È questo il messaggio che porta con sé “We Choose Peace” (© Gen Verde), il nuovo brano del Gen Verde. Il complesso internazionale ce ne racconta la genesi insieme a Naya, una delle giovani che hanno partecipato al videoclip.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
No comment