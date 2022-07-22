La risposta ad un invito e l’inizio di una nuova avventura. Josef Bambas è un focolarino, cioè un membro consacrato dei Focolari.  Di origine ceca, da alcuni anni vive a Vienna. Ci parla delle sue scelte, della vita in focolare e della gioia nell’accompagnare tanti giovani alla scoperta di una propria strada.

