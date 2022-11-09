Il saluto di Margaret Karram, Presidente del Movimento dei Focolari, ai volontari e alle volontarie in formazione riuniti insieme a Castel Ggandolfo il 5 novembre 2022 e la gioia nel condividere con loro la bellissima lettera ricevuta da Papa Francesco.
