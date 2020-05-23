Vescovi: è l’esempio che attrae


Le testimonianze del card. Désiré Tsarahazana, Presidente della Conferenza Episcopale del Madagascar e Mons. Christoph Hegge Vescovo ausiliario di Munster (Germania) raccolte durante l’incontro internazionale che ha riunito, nel febbraio scorso, 7 Cardinali e 137 Vescovi amici dei Focolari a Trento e nella cittadella internazionale di Loppiano.

