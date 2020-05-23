Le testimonianze del card. Désiré Tsarahazana, Presidente della Conferenza Episcopale del Madagascar e Mons. Christoph Hegge Vescovo ausiliario di Munster (Germania) raccolte durante l’incontro internazionale che ha riunito, nel febbraio scorso, 7 Cardinali e 137 Vescovi amici dei Focolari a Trento e nella cittadella internazionale di Loppiano.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.