India – La danza per l’unità di Raul & Mitali

Raul e Mitali sono di Mumbai, India, sono sposati con due figlie e sono danzatori. Quando la danza diventa potente strumento di conoscenza reciproca tra tradizioni religiose diverse. A cura di Marcello Vaz.
