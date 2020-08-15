India – La danza per l’unità di Raul & Mitali


Raul e Mitali sono di Mumbai, India, sono sposati con due figlie e sono danzatori. Quando la danza diventa potente strumento di conoscenza reciproca tra tradizioni religiose diverse. A cura di Marcello Vaz.

