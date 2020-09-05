Giordania – Cercare ciò che unisce per andare oltre le differenze


Al lavoro, in famiglia, in ogni situazione, per Omar e Lina, musulmani, i valori del dialogo e dell’incontro anche tra fedi diverse sono al centro. A cura di Stefania Tanesini e Dalma Tímár.

