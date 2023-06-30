In Giappone, un gruppo di donne di religioni diverse ha dato vita al “CommuniHeart project”, un progetto per la prevenzione al suicidio che punta sulla consapevolezza del sé, la comunicazione e il sostegno di una comunità. Il CommuniHeart project è un progetto promosso da Religions for Peace Japan (World Conference Religions for Peace).
