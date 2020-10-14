Italia – Il Polo Accoglienza e Solidarietà di Ascoli Piceno (PAS)


Ad Ascoli Piceno, nel centro Italia, alcune associazioni hanno deciso di unirsi per sostenere il disagio economico e sociale cittadino. Così da qualche anno è nato il PAS, Polo accoglienza e solidarietà, un’esperienza di “rete” che ha trovato una casa pochi mesi fa.

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *