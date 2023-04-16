In occasione della Giornata dedicata alle buone azioni, condividiamo il messaggio di Pace e di speranza racchiuso nella “Regola d’oro”, lanciato da Chiara Lubich ai tantissimi ragazzi riuniti al Colosseo in occasione del Supercongresso dei Ragazzi per l’unità, il 26 maggio 2002.
