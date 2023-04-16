In occasione della Giornata dedicata alle buone azioni, condividiamo il messaggio di Pace e di speranza racchiuso nella “Regola d’oro”, lanciato da Chiara Lubich ai tantissimi ragazzi riuniti al Colosseo in occasione del Supercongresso dei Ragazzi per l’unità, il 26 maggio 2002.

Chiara Lubich

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Related Posts ...

No comment

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *