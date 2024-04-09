La “Fazenda da Esperança” è una delle 47 realtà coinvolte nella prima fase del prossimo Genfest, nella quale i giovani saranno invitati ad impegnarsi concretamente in alcune organizzazioni sociali che già operano sui vari territori. La Fazenda è una comunità terapeutica, nata nel 1983, che aiuta persone che vogliono liberarsi dalle dipendenze.
No comment