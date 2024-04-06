L’augurio di Margaret Karram, Presidente del Movimento dei Focolari, a tutti coloro che si preparano a vivere il prossimo Genfest 2024, evento dei giovani del Movimento che si svolgerà ad Aparecida, in Brasile, e in diverse parti del mondo con vari Genfest locali.

